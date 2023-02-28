Home>>
Hong Kong to lift mask mandate from March 1
(Xinhua) 11:20, February 28, 2023
HONG KONG, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), announced on Tuesday that the mask mandate in Hong Kong will be cancelled from March 1.
Lee told a press briefing before an executive council meeting that the move was based on several considerations, including data showing that the epidemic situation in Hong Kong was under control, Hong Kong has built a comprehensive anti-epidemic barrier and there was no major outbreak in hospitals and schools.
From Wednesday, people do not have to wear masks both outdoors and indoors, as well as on public transport, but high-risk places, such as hospitals and care homes, can still require visitors to wear a mask, Lee said.
