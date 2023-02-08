Elderly tourists from Hong Kong arrive in Beijing

Elderly tourists from Hong Kong pose for photos in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

With an average age of over 65, a group of elderly tourists from Hong Kong arrived in Beijing on Monday, becoming the first Hong Kong tour group to Beijing after lifting of restrictions on travel between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions (SARs).

A tourist (2nd R) from Hong Kong celebrates his 69th birthday with a birthday cake prepared by the travel agency in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

