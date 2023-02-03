Hong Kong launches campaign to woo global visitors

Tourists visit the Peak Hong Kong scenic spot in south China's Hong Kong on Aug. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

HONG KONG, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has launched a campaign to lure tourists, business travelers and investors, with a series of incentives announced.

Hong Kong has prepared 500,000 free air tickets for global tourists, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee announced at the launching ceremony of the "Hello Hong Kong" campaign on Thursday.

Guests to Hong Kong can take advantage of an array of special offers, vouchers and other incentives to make their experience in Hong Kong more fantastic and memorable, he said.

Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows decorations celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Hong Kong will host more mega events and giant trade shows to boost its MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) sector, Lee said, adding that business communities and professional groups will reach out to various parts of the world throughout the year, to tell their global counterparts the great and true stories of Hong Kong.

"We are inviting prominent guests, from business heavyweights and political dignitaries, to media chiefs and influencers, to come to Hong Kong and see for themselves the welcoming atmosphere, promising opportunities, and many exciting developments and new attractions here," he said.

