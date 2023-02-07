First Hong Kong tour group arrives in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:33, February 07, 2023

Tourists of the first tour group from Hong Kong pose for a group photo at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

The Chinese mainland fully resumed normal travel with the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions (SARs) starting Monday, in what is expected to be a strong boost for the two regions' economic development. On Monday, the first Hong Kong tour group of 17 people since the full resumption of cross-boundary travel between Hong Kong and the mainland arrived in Beijing.

Tourists of the first tour group from Hong Kong pose for a group photo with souvenirs in their hands at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists of the first tour group from Hong Kong take a selfie at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists of the first tour group from Hong Kong attend a welcoming ceremony at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

The first tour group from Hong Kong arrive at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)