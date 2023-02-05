Visiting Saudi Arabia, UAE to bring opportunities to Hong Kong: chief executive

Xinhua) 10:39, February 05, 2023

HONG KONG, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said on Saturday that visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will bring opportunities to Hong Kong.

Lee made the remarks before departing for an eight-day visit to the two countries. During his visit, Lee will meet with government officials, visit enterprises, and attend forums and exchange activities to introduce Hong Kong's latest developments and business opportunities.

Lee said he hopes to seek and promote development opportunities and create more business opportunities for Hong Kong through this visit.

He said that this visit demonstrates the HKSAR's proactive participation in China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)