National security law enables Hong Kong to move from chaos to stability, prosperity: youth from HK

GENEVA, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Three years since the implementation of national security law in Hong Kong, the region has restored stability and featured effective governance, Gary Wong Chi-him, a representative of the United Nations Association of China, said Wednesday.

The youth from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region made the remarks online at the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council, saying the national security law has played a pivotal role in enabling Hong Kong to move from chaos to stability and prosperity without compromising the protection of human rights.

In 2021, according to the World Bank, Hong Kong's rule of law percentile ranking was above 90 percent.

"Facts speak louder than words. Some scaremongers vilifying the national security law are not doing better than Hong Kong in terms of their rule of law. I am here to urge them to stop interfering in China's internal affairs and spend more time on improving their own human rights situation," he said.

With Hong Kong's unique strengths and the staunch support of the Chinese central government, global talents and companies are moving to Hong Kong, he added.

"Sports and cultural events are making a comeback. Tourism is reviving. New business opportunities are emerging. Hong Kong is integrating with national development and roaring back to the forefront of the global stage," he said.

