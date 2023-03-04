Hoping Hong Kong culture go global with Chinese mainland: NPC deputy Kenneth Fok Kai-kong

(People's Daily App) 15:49, March 04, 2023

Hong Kong has helped with the development of China's film industry over the past dozen years. This is because of the Mainland and Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement, which relaxed restrictions so Hong Kong businesses were able to better enter the mainland market, helping produce popular movies such as The Wandering Earth II, said Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC).

"We should think about how to promote Hong Kong in a wider context through the culture industry, and go global together with different sectors in the mainland via the melting pot of Hong Kong. We should also figure out how Hong Kong should combine fine foreign elements with Chinese culture."

