China to resume issuing all types of foreign visas
By Wang Qingyun (Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:17, March 14, 2023
Travelers wait to pass through immigration checkpoints in Beijing Capital International Airport in this file photo of Jan 8, 2023. [Photo by Zou Hong/China Daily]
China's visa offices abroad will resume issuing all types of visas to foreigners on Wednesday to facilitate cross-border travels.
Also, foreigners with valid visas which were issued before March 28, 2020 will be able to enter the country.
The Foreign Ministry's Department of Consular Affairs announced these decisions on Tuesday.
The country will also resume the issuance of all types of port visas to applicants with lawful reasons, and resume visa-free entries to Hainan province, among other regions, according to the department.
