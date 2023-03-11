China to revive outbound group travel to more countries

Xinhua) 11:56, March 11, 2023

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday unveiled a second list of 40 destinations to which travel agencies and online tourism services providers can offer group tours from March 15.

The destinations include France, Greece, Spain, Italy, Denmark and Brazil, according to a circular released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Relevant airline ticketing and hotel booking services will be resumed as well, the circular said.

China's outbound group travel market was halted in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the country has optimized its pandemic response, it has rolled out a pilot program to resume outbound travel to the first group of 20 countries from Feb. 6 this year.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)