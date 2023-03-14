Pingtan island: Paradise resort in East China's Fujian

(People's Daily App) 15:30, March 14, 2023

Pingtan island in East China's Fujian Province is known for its coastal scenery and water entertainment.

The 274-square-kilometer island is the largest in Fujian Province and the fifth largest in China.

In this video posted by a user on Douyin, China's leading short video sharing platform, tourists enjoy the scenery on the waterfront with an offshore wind power farm in the background.

