Pingtan island: Paradise resort in East China's Fujian
(People's Daily App) 15:30, March 14, 2023
Pingtan island in East China's Fujian Province is known for its coastal scenery and water entertainment.
The 274-square-kilometer island is the largest in Fujian Province and the fifth largest in China.
In this video posted by a user on Douyin, China's leading short video sharing platform, tourists enjoy the scenery on the waterfront with an offshore wind power farm in the background.
