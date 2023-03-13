Ceremony held to remember Sun Yat-sen

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony was held in Beijing on Sunday afternoon to remember Sun Yat-sen, the late statesman who led a revolution that ended imperial rule in China.

The ceremony in Zhongshan Park, named after Sun, was held to commemorate the 98th anniversary of the passing away of the renowned statesmen. It was attended by public figures from various sectors of society in the capital city.

Starting from 1:00 p.m., attendees stood at attention, observed a respectful silence, and bowed three times in front of Sun's statue.

Floral baskets from the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang (RCCK) Central Committee, the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Beijing municipal government, and the Beijing municipal committee of the RCCK were presented to the statue by representatives.

Sun was born in 1866 and died in 1925. He is known to the Chinese as a great revolutionary and statesman for his leading role during the 1911 Revolution, which ended more than 2,000 years of feudal rule in China.

