Xi stresses upholding leadership of CPC

Xinhua) 09:51, March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed upholding the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee.

It is important to stay alert and determined to tackle the special challenges that a large party like the CPC faces, Xi said while addressing the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.

He underlined the importance of always having the courage to carry out self-reform, conducting full and rigorous Party self-governance unceasingly, and fighting corruption resolutely.

Efforts are needed to always maintain the Party's solidarity and unity, and ensure that the CPC will never change its nature, its conviction, or its character, so as to provide a firm guarantee for building China into a great modern socialist country and realizing national rejuvenation, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)