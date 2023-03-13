Home>>
Xi addresses closing meeting of 14th NPC session
(Xinhua) 09:35, March 13, 2023
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech Monday morning at the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), the country's national legislature.
