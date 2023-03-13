Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as Chinese president (5)

March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- World leaders continued to extend congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as president of the People's Republic of China.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said he believes Xi will successfully lead China to greater prosperity and progress and looks forward to further development of the Egypt-China comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of the two peoples.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki said he is confident that under Xi's leadership, China will play an indispensable and critical role in building a sound and healthy multilateral global architecture.

President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan said his country firmly supports the one-China policy and fully supports the efforts made by the Chinese government to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan expressed his belief that Xi will lead China to realize modernization in all respects through a Chinese path, adding that the successful convening of the "two sessions" in China shows the country will shoulder the common responsibility of promoting world peace and development and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind with global and regional partners.

Those also sending congratulatory messages to Xi include:

Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari,

Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh,

Fifth King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck,

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,

Antigua and Barbuda's Governor-General Rodney Williams,

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan,

Sadiq Sanjrani, chairman of Pakistan's Senate, and Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf,

Zhang Ming, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,

Chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia, Ban Ki-moon.

Some foreign leaders also extended congratulations to Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Vice President Han Zheng.

