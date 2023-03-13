Xi says people's trust is biggest motivation for him to forge ahead

Xinhua) 09:36, March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that the people's trust is the biggest motivation that drives him to march on and a great responsibility he shoulders.

"I will faithfully fulfill my responsibilities bestowed by the Constitution, with the nation's needs as my mission and the people's interests my yardstick," he said when addressing the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), the national legislature.

Xi pledged to perform his duty scrupulously, do his utmost, and prove worthy of the trust of all NPC deputies and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)