Xi stresses contributing to building great country, national rejuvenation

Xinhua) 09:38, March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for due contributions to building a great modern socialist country and advancing national rejuvenation.

From this day forward to the mid-21st century, the central task of the entire Communist Party of China (CPC) and all Chinese people will be to build China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts, said Xi while addressing the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.

"The relay baton of building a great modern socialist country and advancing national rejuvenation has been historically passed on to our generation," he said.

Xi stressed accelerating Chinese modernization in accordance with the strategic decisions made at the 20th CPC National Congress.

