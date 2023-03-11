Highlights of ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships

Xinhua) 11:19, March 11, 2023

Zang Yize of China, Elisa Confortola of Italy, Kim Gilli of South Korea, Svitlana Repetska of Ukraine and Tineke den Dulk of Belgium (R to L) compete during the quarterfinals of women's 1500m at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Seoul, South Korea, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

