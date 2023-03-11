Home>>
Highlights of ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships
(Xinhua) 11:19, March 11, 2023
Zang Yize of China, Elisa Confortola of Italy, Kim Gilli of South Korea, Svitlana Repetska of Ukraine and Tineke den Dulk of Belgium (R to L) compete during the quarterfinals of women's 1500m at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Seoul, South Korea, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Chinese players at ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series
- Japan's Takagi wins women's 1,000m speed skating gold at Beijing 2022
- Short-track speed skating sees rising competitiveness at Beijing 2022
- Canada wins men's short track speed skating relay at Beijing 2022
- S. Korea's Choi defends women's 1,500m short-track speed skating title at Beijing 2022
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.