Japan's Takagi wins women's 1,000m speed skating gold at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 07:40, February 18, 2022

Takagi Miho of Japan celebrates after winning the gold medal in the speed skating women's 1,000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Miho Takagi of Japan added a gold to her threefold Beijing silverware as she broke the Olympic record to win the women's 1,000m speed skating competition here on Thursday.

The 27-year-old clocked a winning time of one minute of 13.19 seconds, lowering the previous Olympic record of 1:13.56 set by Jorien ter Mors. Earlier, she has won silver in the 1,500m, the 500m as well as the team pursuit.

Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands seized the silver in 1:13.83, while Brittany Bowe of the United States finished third in 1:14.61.

Gold medalist Takagi Miho of Japan poses for a photo holding a plate marking her Olympic record-breaking time and signed with her autograph after the flower ceremony of the speed skating women's 1,000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Nadezhda Morozova of Kazakhstan competes duing the speed skating women's 1000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands competes during the speed skating women's 1000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Ji Jingzhu of China reacts after the speed skating women's 1000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Kim Hyun Yung of South Korea competes duing the speed skating women's 1000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Ellia Smeding of Britain competes during the the speed skating women's 1000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Ji Jingzhu of China reacts after the speed skating women's 1000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Alexa Scott of Canada reacts after the speed skating women's 1000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Alexa Scott of Canada competes during the speed skating women's 1000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Huang Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei competes duing the speed skating women's 1000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Ji Jingzhu of China competes duing the speed skating women's 1000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Karolina Bosiek of Poland competes duing the speed skating women's 1000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Maddison Pearman of Canada competes during the speed skating women's 1000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Kim Minsun of South Korea competes duing the speed skating women's 1000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Yin Qi of China competes during the speed skating women's 1000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Ragne Wiklund of Norway competes during the speed skating women's 1000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Ji Jingzhu of China competes duing the speed skating women's 1000m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

