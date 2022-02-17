Home>>
Beijing 2022 memo | A rendezvous of sports and Chinese fashion
(People's Daily App) 16:01, February 17, 2022
From Greece to China, the Olympic torch has once again found itself surrounded by an ancient civilization in the East.
At the Winter Olympics, discover the beauty of Chinese culture.
(Produced by Xie Runjia, Chen Lidan, Zhan Huilan, Li Bowen and Liang Yiming)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Olympic spirit found in heartwarming moments
- Highlights of snowboard contests at Beijing 2022
- Short-track speed skating sees rising competitiveness at Beijing 2022
- Highlights of curling men's round robin session 12 at Beijing Winter Olympics
- China's Gu, Zhang and Li enter women's freeski halfpipe final at Beijing 2022
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.