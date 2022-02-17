Olympic spirit found in heartwarming moments

By ZHANG YANGFEI (China Daily) 15:09, February 17, 2022

Building bridges of friendship and support is central to Games' ethos

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games are not only about heart-pounding sporting events, but also about countless heartwarming moments.

They occur almost every day between athletes from different countries, athletes and volunteers, as well as athletes and audiences, and have created a great sensation online, with many saying it is moments such as these that make the Olympics so fascinating.

US snowboarder Tessa Maud did not win a place in the halfpipe final, coming 16th in the qualifier, but went home with many new Chinese fans. The 19-year-old became popular after sharing details of her stay in Beijing on TikTok, from hearing a volunteer shout "Welcome to China" at the opening ceremony to all the delicious food she ate.

In the videos documenting her last day in China, Maud said she felt "so sad and (was) going to cry on the plane". The videos got hundreds of comments of love and support from Chinese followers. "Lovely Tessa, you are ALWAYS welcome to come back here again," one wrote.

Germany's alpine ski team used Chinese characters to spell "Team Germany" on their uniforms, and the team director said this was done as a sign of respect as well as to demonstrate the close connection between the Chinese and German peoples.

On Feb 8, freestyle skier Gu Ailing clinched the gold for China in the women's freestyle big air, followed by Tess Ledeux of France and Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud. When Ledeux looked upset after her final jump, Gu and Gremaud rushed over to console her. The picture of three medalists hugging quickly circulated widely online, with many saying it was the perfect display of Olympic camaraderie.

On social media, athletes have shared their experiences and feelings about the Games, ranging from being amazed by the technology at the Olympic Village food court, to feeling touched by the enthusiasm of the volunteers.

"Since the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, there have been many little stories conveying warmth, camaraderie and solidarity," Zhao Lijian, a spokesman of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, said at a news conference on Feb 8.

Athletes have enjoyed and appreciated everything they have encountered in China, so much so that one of the favorite things many do each day is to count the number of volunteers that have smiled and waved at them, he said.

They have not only chosen to interpret the Olympic slogan "Faster, Higher, Stronger, Together" at competition venues, but also to foster friendships through interaction outside venues, Zhao said, adding that "this is the beauty of the Olympics. Love unites because of the Beijing Winter Olympics".

Athletes celebrate China with cultural references

Canadian Mark McMorris rode a snowboard adorned with a picture of a giant panda, an iconic animal in China, in the men's snowboard slopestyle and big air competitions.

The 28-year-old bronze medal winner flashed the panda to the camera several times while waiting for the results of the big air final.

"I always claimed back in the day that my spirit animal is a panda. I love them," he said. "I think the graphic is very fitting here in China."

In a reply, one netizen wrote: "I bet panda snowboards will rise in price."

French alpine skier Matthieu Bailet (pictured) is also getting attention for the Chinese designs on his helmet.

"I'm really proud of them, because I designed them especially for the Olympics in China," the first-time competitor said. Bailet's helmet is adorned with a large panda, "which is the best thing on the helmet"; a dragon, which he sees as another symbol of China; and the Great Wall. "I really hope that Chinese people will like this, because for me, it was very important to make this kind of gesture," Bailet said.

The skier was praised in comments posted on a You-Tube video of him giving an interview.

"The world is a global village, and this French athlete just fits in. The poison of politics has vanished, and only goodwill and friendship remain," one user nicknamed "The Mythbuster" commented.

Samoan Olympian creates winter sensation

Nathan Crumpton, the flag-bearer for American Samoa, lit up the internet when he braved freezing weather at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games dressed in surprisingly little.

The only athlete representing his country, Crumpton wore a traditional Samoan lava-lava, a sarongtype garment, around his waist and appeared with his torso covered in baby oil. One of the hottest discussions for Chinese audiences during the opening ceremony was whether the 36-year-old felt cold.

He later explained that apart from his hands, which were holding a metal flagpole in -5 C temperatures, everything else was fine, and that he'd been wearing a heavy coat before entering the stadium. One netizen drew a cartoon version of the shirtless flag-bearer. With their approval, an assistant working for the Samoan delegation printed out the cartoon and turned it into a sticker.

The skeleton racer later stuck the sticker on the sledge and bag he used during the competition. "The shirtless guy was so heartwarming, it's lovely that he is using the cartoon!" one netizen commented after.

Crumpton came in 19th place on Friday, but he said he was thrilled to end with his fastest time. This is his second Olympic experience in seven months, as he also participated in the 100-meter dash at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, and was the flag-bearer for American Samoa at its closing ceremony.

Malta snowboarder adored for love of Chinese red bean buns

Jenise Spiteri, a snowboarder representing Malta, has become the darling of Chinese social media for her love of red bean buns and Chinese food.

The 29-year-old rainbow-haired athlete popped half of a red bean bun into her mouth while waiting for her score in the women's halfpipe qualifiers on Feb 9. She placed 21st and missed out on a spot in the final, but she won the hearts of millions after the scene was broadcast live.

Spiteri said in the following interviews that she loves Chinese food and that she could eat six red bean buns a day, but her favorite were little sesame balls rolled in sesame seeds, deep fried and containing a red bean filling. "I can eat a hundred of those," she said.

Her interviews, coupled with her personal story as Malta's only representative, attracted a great number of new Chinese fans who scrambled to her social media account to show their love and support. They nicknamed her "bun sister" and told her how they were inspired by her and that she is always welcome to come back to China to try more food.

On Tuesday, Spiteri posted a video on her Instagram thanking all her new fans from China, ending with the caption in Chinese characters "from your bun sister".

H.E. John Aquilina, Malta's ambassador to China, said that Chinese doubao (bean bun) is "great stuff" after viewing the video of Spiteri eating the buns, and more Maltese people have come to know the Chinese snack because of her.

"Many Maltese people had never heard of doubao before," he said. "Now, they know all about it because of Jenise Spiteri."

He added that her newfound fame on social media has helped introduce Malta to Chinese viewers.

Grace, goodwill have big presence at events

More than a venue for competition, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are a venue for transmitting goodwill and friendship, as well. Despite not completing the most difficult jump in the 4 1/2 rotation quadruple axel on Feb 10, thus failing to gain a place on the podium, 27-year-old Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu (pictured) won the respect of other Olympians.

Chinese figure skater Jin Boyang, who finished in ninth place, met up with Hanyu in the rest area afterward, and the pair were pictured making the shape of a heart with their hands as a gesture of friendship and encouragement. In addition, Hua Chunying, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman, tweeted her support and best wishes in Japanese to Hanyu, writing that "he continues to surpass himself and practice the Olympic spirit, which is why Chinese audiences love him".

When 31-year-old Chinese athlete Xu Mengtao won the gold in freestyle skiing woman aerials with her triple flips on Feb 14, US skier Ashley Caldwell said that she was proud of her.

Although Caldwell finished in fourth place, she walked over and hugged her tightly and excitedly when she heard Xu had won the gold medal. "Mengtao, Olympic Champion" and "I am so proud of you" Caldwell said with tears in her eyes.

Pictures of the two hugging spread rapidly on social media platforms at home and abroad.

Barbers drawing praise for work at salons

Hairstylists have won the favor of athletes through their considerate service and comfortable facilities. Many participants in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games have said they are impressed by their techniques.

Since January, hairstylist Zhu Yucheng (pictured) and his team of 12 stationed in Beijing's Chaoyang and Yanqing districts and Zhangjiakou, Hebei－the three competition areas－have been responsible for the athletes' hair and nails. Each salon accepts about 20 clients each day. All staff received English language training before entering the villages.

Visitors to Zhu's salon in Chaoyang have included Norway's Birk Ruud, who won the gold in the men's freeski big air event, and Hungarian short-track speedskating siblings Liu Shaolin Sandor, who took bronze in the mixed relay competition, and his younger brother Liu Shaoang, who took gold in the 500m race.

Many athletes have praised the barbers and have posted videos of themselves getting their hair styled on social media platforms, such as TikTok and Instagram, drawing a lot of attention. For example, Anna Hoffman, a ski jumping athlete from the United States, shared her experience with her fans.

The videos have led athletes who didn't know about the services to visit the barbers.

