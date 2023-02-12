In pics: Chinese players at ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series
Wang Ye of China competes during the quarterfinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Lin Xiaojun (C) of China competes during the quarterfinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Lin Xiaojun (2nd L) of China competes during the quarterfinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Zhang Chutong of China competes during the quarterfinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Lin Xiaojun of China competes during the quarterfinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Wang Ye (front) of China competes during the quarterfinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Zhang Chutong (R) of China competes during the quarterfinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Zhang Chutong (C) of China competes during the quarterfinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Wang Ye (L) of China competes during the quarterfinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Lin Xiaojun of China competes during the quarterfinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Zhong Yuchen (3rd L) of China competes during the quarterfinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Lin Xiaojun of China reacts before the quarterfinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Zhong Yuchen (C) of China competes during the quarterfinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Lin Xiaojun of China reacts after the quarterfinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Song Jiahua (front) of China competes during the semifinal of men's 1500m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Song Jiahua (2nd R) of China competes during the semifinal of men's 1500m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Lin Xiaojun of China competes during the semifinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Wang Ye (R) of China competes during the semifinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Lin Xiaojun of China competes during the semifinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Song Jiahua (C) of China competes during the semifinal of men's 1500m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Wang Ye (C) of China competes during the semifinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Wang Ye (R) of China competes during the semifinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Lin Xiaojun (R) of China competes during the semifinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Wang Ye (front) of China competes during the semifinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Japan's Takagi wins women's 1,000m speed skating gold at Beijing 2022
- Short-track speed skating sees rising competitiveness at Beijing 2022
- Canada wins men's short track speed skating relay at Beijing 2022
- S. Korea's Choi defends women's 1,500m short-track speed skating title at Beijing 2022
- Women's 1,500m semifinal of short track speed skating
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.