In pics: Chinese players at ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series

Xinhua) 10:25, February 12, 2023

Wang Ye of China competes during the quarterfinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Lin Xiaojun (C) of China competes during the quarterfinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Lin Xiaojun (2nd L) of China competes during the quarterfinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Zhang Chutong of China competes during the quarterfinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Lin Xiaojun of China competes during the quarterfinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Wang Ye (front) of China competes during the quarterfinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Zhang Chutong (R) of China competes during the quarterfinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Zhang Chutong (C) of China competes during the quarterfinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Wang Ye (L) of China competes during the quarterfinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Lin Xiaojun of China competes during the quarterfinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Zhong Yuchen (3rd L) of China competes during the quarterfinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Lin Xiaojun of China reacts before the quarterfinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Zhong Yuchen (C) of China competes during the quarterfinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Lin Xiaojun of China reacts after the quarterfinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Song Jiahua (front) of China competes during the semifinal of men's 1500m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Song Jiahua (2nd R) of China competes during the semifinal of men's 1500m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Lin Xiaojun of China competes during the semifinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Wang Ye (R) of China competes during the semifinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Lin Xiaojun of China competes during the semifinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Song Jiahua (C) of China competes during the semifinal of men's 1500m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Wang Ye (C) of China competes during the semifinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Wang Ye (R) of China competes during the semifinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Lin Xiaojun (R) of China competes during the semifinal of men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Wang Ye (front) of China competes during the semifinal of women's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

