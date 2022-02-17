S. Korea's Choi defends women's 1,500m short-track speed skating title at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 08:08, February 17, 2022

Choi Minjeong of South Korea celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 1,500m final of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Defending champion Choi Min-jeong of South Korea won the women's 1,500 meter short track speed skating gold medal in two minutes and 17.789 seconds here on Wednesday at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Italy's short track legend Arianna Fontana earned the silver in 2:17.862. The bronze went to Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands in 2:17.865.

In the women's 1,500m semifinals, Choi renewed the Olympic record at 2:16.831.

Arianna Fontana of Italy celebrates after winning the silver medal in the women's 1,500m final of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Choi Minjeong of South Korea celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 1,500m final of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Choi Minjeong (front) of South Korea celebrates after the women's 1,500m final of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Choi Minjeong of South Korea, Arianna Fontana of Italy and Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands (L to R) react after the women's 1,500m final of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Choi Minjeong of South Korea, Arianna Fontana of Italy and Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands (L to R) sprint to the finish line during the women's 1,500m final of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)