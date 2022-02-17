Women's 1,500m semifinal of short track speed skating
Han Yutong (R) of China competes during the women's 1,500m semifinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)
Han Yutong of China reacts during the women's 1,500m semifinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Han Yutong (L) of China competes during the women's 1,500m semifinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)
Hanne Desmet (L) of Belgium and Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands react after the women's 1,500m semifinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
