Solar farm in N China's Inner Mongolia brings hope to local residents

People's Daily Online) 13:46, March 09, 2023

By tapping into its abundant solar energy resources, a village in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region turned an idle piece of land into a photovoltaic power base, generating wealth to local farmers and herdsmen.

Photo shows a photovoltaic power station project built by Midiliang village, Chengchuan town, Erdos city in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/He Wentao)

Midiliang village, Chengchuan town, Erdos city in Inner Mongolia had a weak economic foundation. In 2021, the village raised 25 million yuan ($3.61 million), and with help from the local government and enterprises, it launched a 5-megawatt photovoltaic (PV) power station project covering an area of 210 mu (14 hectares).

The solar farm has brought economic benefits of over 1.1 million yuan since it was integrated into the grid in 2022, injecting fresh vitality into the collective economy of the village.

"Solar energy is inexhaustible, renewable and clean. Our village receives over 10 hours of sunshine per day, which can generate a large amount of electricity," said He Wentao, Party secretary of the village.

He explained that the project brings an annual dividend of 200,000 yuan to the collective economy of the village and offers over 30 job opportunities to local farmers and herdsmen.

A worker cleans a PV panel. (Photo/He Wentao)

The solar power plant can operate efficiently and stably for more than 25 years, thereby bringing long-term and stable benefits to the locals, according to He.

Bayinenke, a local resident suffering from poor health, got a job at the plant, carrying out tasks such as cleaning solar panels and weeding. The man earns 18,000 yuan a year, and is quite satisfied with the income. He can also take care of his sick wife. So far, eight workers from low-income families like Bayinenke work at the solar farm.

The village allocates 20,000 yuan from the economic benefits of the plant every year to a program aiming to improve the implementation of the village's regulations, and plans to allocate 100,000 yuan for medical insurance for those above 60 years and subsidies to college students living in hardship in the village this year.

