Solar floating project in Thailand's Rayong constructed with support of Huawei

Aerial photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the solar floating project in Rayong, Thailand. The solar floating project in Rayong province was constructed by Banpu Company of Thailand with support of Chinese technology company Huawei. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the solar floating project in Rayong, Thailand. The solar floating project in Rayong province was constructed by Banpu Company of Thailand with support of Chinese technology company Huawei. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Staff members check the cable of the solar floating project in Rayong, Thailand, April 11, 2022. The solar floating project in Rayong province was constructed by Banpu Company of Thailand with support of Chinese technology company Huawei. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A staff member checks the inverter of the solar floating project in Rayong, Thailand, April 11, 2022. The solar floating project in Rayong province was constructed by Banpu Company of Thailand with support of Chinese technology company Huawei. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A staff member checks the cable of the solar floating project in Rayong, Thailand, April 11, 2022. The solar floating project in Rayong province was constructed by Banpu Company of Thailand with support of Chinese technology company Huawei. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

