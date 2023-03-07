China-Europe relations not targeted at, dependent on, subjected to third party: FM

Xinhua) 12:46, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China-Europe relations are not targeted at, dependent on, or subjected to a third party, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday.

No matter how the situation develops, China always regards Europe as a comprehensive strategic partner and supports European integration, Qin said at a press conference.

China hopes Europe truly achieve strategic autonomy and lasting security and stability, Qin said.

China is willing to work with Europe to uphold true multilateralism, and to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership, Qin said.

