China to work with Europe to uphold real multilateralism: FM
(Xinhua) 12:41, March 07, 2023
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Europe to uphold the real multilateralism, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday.
