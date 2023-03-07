Languages

China to work with Europe to uphold real multilateralism: FM

(Xinhua) 12:41, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Europe to uphold the real multilateralism, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday.

