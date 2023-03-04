Home>>
No fundamental strategic disagreements or conflicts between China, Europe: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 14:40, March 04, 2023
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- There is no fundamental strategic disagreement or conflict between China and Europe, a Chinese spokesperson said Saturday.
"What the two sides have are broad common interests and cooperation basis built up over the many years," said Wang Chao, spokesperson for the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, the country's top legislature, at a press conference.
China always considers Europe a comprehensive strategic partner, the spokesperson said, expressing the hope that the European side will work with China to have more dialogue and cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and achieve win-win outcomes.
