Building safer world requires right choice by China, Europe: senior diplomat

Feb. 18

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Making the world a safer place hinges on the right choice of both China and Europe, a senior Chinese diplomat said here on Saturday.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC).

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said China and Europe are two major forces, markets, and civilizations in a world moving toward multi-polarity, stressing that the choices made by China and Europe have a huge impact on where the world goes.

"If we choose dialogue and cooperation, bloc confrontation will not emerge; if we choose peace and stability, a new Cold War will not break out; if we choose openness and win-win, global development and prosperity will have greater hope," Wang said.

Making the right choice is a responsibility shared by China and Europe, Wang said, calling for joint efforts to make the world a safer place.

Some 150 senior officials, including over 40 heads of state and government, and leaders of international organizations joined this year's MSC to discuss pressing global security challenges and concerns.

