China hopes Europe truly achieve strategic autonomy
(Xinhua) 12:30, March 07, 2023
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China hopes Europe truly achieve strategic autonomy and lasting security and stability, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday.
