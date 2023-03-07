Home>>
China always regards Europe as comprehensive strategic partner: FM
(Xinhua) 12:26, March 07, 2023
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- No matter how the situation develops, China always regards Europe as a comprehensive strategic partner and supports European integration, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday.
