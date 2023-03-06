Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 6

Xinhua) 08:31, March 06, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Monday.

-- NPC deputies will hold group meetings to deliberate documents including the government work report.

-- CPPCC National Committee members will hold group meetings to discuss documents including the government work report and the draft amendment to the Legislation Law.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)