China's major-country diplomacy progresses over past 5 years: report
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has been conducted on all fronts over the past five years, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.
President Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders visited many countries and attended, online or offline, many major diplomatic events, and China also hosted a number of major diplomatic events, the report said.
"With courage and ability to stand our ground, we resolutely safeguarded China's sovereignty, security, and development interests. We actively expanded global partnerships, worked to build an open world economy, safeguarded multilateralism, and promoted the building of a human community with a shared future," the report said.
As a responsible major country, China played significant and constructive roles in enhancing international COVID-19 cooperation and addressing global challenges and regional hotspot issues, thus making important contributions to global peace and development, it said.
