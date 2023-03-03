Foreign diplomatic envoys visit China Communications Construction Company

Photo shows the activity Ambassadors Face to Face with China Communications Construction Company. (People's Daily/Li Xiao)

An activity entitled Ambassadors Face to Face with China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) was recently held in Beijing.

Organized by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the event was joined by 110 diplomatic envoys of foreign countries and representatives of international organizations, during which they visited the Chinese engineering and construction giant and held talks with the company's management.

In a speech, Wang Tongzhou, Chairman of CCCC explained the company's vision of making the world smoother, cities more livable and life more colorful, and introduced in detail the high-level infrastructure projects built by the company around the world, including the Peljesac Bridge in Croatia, the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge in the Maldives and the Zemun-Borca Bridge in Serbia.

He said China, while promoting high-level opening up and working to build a community with a shared future for mankind, will create more opportunities of cooperation for governments and enterprises across the world.

K. K. Yoganaadan, Deputy Chief of the Mission of the Sri Lankan Embassy in China, said the CCCC-built Colombo Port City was nicknamed the "city of the future" by local residents, as both its design and construction are futuristic and tech-ish. It is hoped that Sri Lanka could deepen its cooperation with China in infrastructure so that the two countries can better share each other's development dividends, he added.

Diplomatic envoys of foreign countries and representatives of international organizations visit China Communications Construction Company. (People's Daily/Li Xiao)

Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque noted Pakistan and China have witnessed fruitful results in their cooperation in various fields, which has forcefully driven their economic and livelihood development.

He hopes the two countries can enhance practical cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), especially in infrastructure. Pakistan and China share ample room and enjoy abundant opportunities for cooperation, he added.

Diplomatic envoys and representatives of international organizations also visited exhibition halls of optical technology and urban renewal at a CCCC subsidiary, where they witnessed China's development and philosophy in the realm of optical technology.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI proposed by President Xi Jinping. Diplomatic envoys and representatives of international organizations attending the event said the initiative carries huge development opportunities and heralds development prospects, and some BRI projects have already brought tangible benefits to local economy and livelihood after being implemented.

They hope their countries can keep the momentum for cooperation with China, continue consolidating the foundation for cooperation, and jointly build a better future with China.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)