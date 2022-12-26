China to break new ground in major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics: FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses a symposium on the international situation and China's foreign relations in 2022 via video link on Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that China will fully implement the policies set by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and break new ground in major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in 2023.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the symposium on the international situation and China's foreign relations in 2022 via video link. The symposium was co-hosted by the China Institute of International Studies and the China Fund of International Studies in Beijing.

Looking to the future, Wang said on the new journey to build China into a modern socialist country in all respects, China will stay committed to its original aspiration and founding mission, to a Chinese path to modernization, to peaceful development, to a global vision, to high-standard opening-up, to independence, to dialogue between civilizations, and to its fighting spirit.

In the year of 2023, China will fully implement the policies set by the 20th CPC National Congress, and break new ground in major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, said Wang.

"First, we will better serve head-of-state diplomacy and central tasks," Wang said.

Bearing in mind the country's most fundamental interests, and making sure its work conforms with the central tasks of the Party and the country, China's diplomatic front will accurately understand and wisely respond to changes, and take action to make changes, and do its best to prevent and defuse major external risks and challenges, Wang added.

Second, China will expand all-round diplomacy in a coordinated manner.

Wang said China will deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, strive to recalibrate China-U.S. relationship and bring it back on the right course, promote the sound and steady growth of China-Europe relations, deepen friendship, mutual trust and convergence of interests with neighbor countries, and strengthen solidarity and cooperation with other developing countries.

"Third, we will continue to look for the widest possible convergence of interests in global governance," Wang said, adding that China will hold high the banner of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and vigorously advocate the common values of humanity.

Based on the implementation of the GDI and the GSI, China will firmly uphold the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, and build more consensus, pool greater strength and take more actions for the cause of global development and security, said Wang.

"Fourth, we will actively serve high-quality development and opening-up," said Wang.

The convening of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation can help jointly take stock of the achievements and draw up a blueprint to make this "belt of development" that benefits the world more prosperous and broaden this "road to happiness" that benefits humanity, he said.

Given the new situation in the COVID-19 response, China considers it necessary to further facilitate the flow of personnel between China and other countries, ensure stable and smooth industrial and supply chains, and foster new drivers for global development, Wang added.

"Fifth, we will build a stronger line of defense to protect our national interests," Wang said, adding that China will firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, resolutely fight all forces that attempt to hold back and even halt the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and hold the strategic initiative of national development and security firmly in its own hands.

Sixth, China will focus on strengthening its international communication capacity and make its voice heard loud and clear.

"We will tell engaging stories of the CPC, of Chinese modernization, and of building a community with a shared future for mankind, so as to steadily increase the world's understanding and recognition of the Chinese path, visions and system," Wang said.

