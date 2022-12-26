Eight major achievements of China's major-country diplomacy in 2022: FM

Xinhua) 10:28, December 26, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses a symposium on the international situation and China's foreign relations in 2022 via video link on Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that over the year 2022, China has conducted major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in an all-round way, making new contribution to upholding world peace and promoting common development.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the symposium on the international situation and China's foreign relations in 2022 via video link. The symposium was co-hosted by the China Institute of International Studies and the China Fund of International Studies in Beijing.

For both the world and China, the outgoing 2022 is critical in bridging the past and the future, Wang noted, adding that around the world, the trends of transformation and turbulence are both evolving continuously and the tendencies toward unity and division are both surging and contending with each other.

Wang said in China, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united the whole Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups and led us in rising to challenges of high winds and choppy waters in the global environment and pressing ahead with formidable tasks in advancing reform, promoting development, and maintaining stability at home.

The most important event of the year is the 20th CPC National Congress held in October, which maps out a grand blueprint for building a modern socialist country in all respects and for advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts. The Congress also offers China's solutions to the problems facing all humanity, providing much-needed certainty and stability to a world rocked by changes and turmoil, Wang noted.

Wang said over the year, China has met challenges head-on and advanced its diplomatic agenda with greater resolve. China's head-of-state diplomacy has played a guiding role. "Our diplomatic work has focused on building a community with a shared future for mankind as our vision. We have adapted to changes, addressed adversities and broken new ground. We have conducted major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in an all-round way, making new contribution to upholding world peace and promoting common development."

First, head-of-state diplomacy has been immensely successful with one significant event after another and has set the pace for China's overall diplomatic work.

Second, China has continued to reject bloc confrontation and zero-sum competition, and maintained strategic stability in relations with other major countries.

Wang said China has firmly rejected the United States' erroneous China policy and has been exploring the right way for the two countries to get along with each other. China has deepened good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation with Russia, and made China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination more mature and resilient. China has continued to pursue friendship and cooperation with Europe, and stay committed to the healthy development of China-Europe relations.

Third, China has followed an open regionalism to build a stable and prosperous Asian home together. Solid strides have been made in building a community with a shared future in the neighborhood.

Fourth, China has promoted solidarity and cooperation with other developing countries based on sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, and pooled synergy in seeking strength through unity.

China has stood in solidarity with other developing countries amid an evolving international environment, global volatility, and multiple crises, and worked together to uphold international justice and promote common interests, Wang noted.

Fifth, China has played a constructive role in addressing global challenges and exhibited a strong sense of responsibility and mission as a major country.

With regard to the Ukraine crisis, China has consistently upheld the fundamental principles of objectivity and impartiality, kept to the right direction of promoting peace talks, and played a constructive role, Wang said. Whenever a developing country encountered difficulties, China has reached out to them with a helping hand and shown empathy. "In the face of common challenges for humanity, we have never failed to take on our responsibility and have always come up with our own proposals."

Sixth, China has not been intimidated by any hegemonic power or its bullying, and has acted resolutely to safeguard China's core interests and national dignity.

"In response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's provocative visit to the Taiwan region of China in disregard of China's stern warnings, we have taken firm and resolute measures, which have strongly deterred anti-China elements in the United States and the 'Taiwan independence' forces, and fully demonstrated our iron will in safeguarding national sovereignty and security," Wang said.

Seventh, China has created new momentum in opening-up and external cooperation, which affords great opportunities for world economic recovery, Wang said.

Eighth, China has acted on the commitment of serving the people through diplomacy, and made great efforts to protect the interests of Chinese nationals abroad, he added.

