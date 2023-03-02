50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: 2018 “When Koala Meets Panda” winner Max Silk
Max Silk is an Australian real estate agent. His fluency in Chinese made him the champion of the "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Oceania. He is also the winner of the When Koalas meets Pandas China-Australia short videos contest in 2018. He started learning Chinese at the age of 12 and since then has had a passion for Chinese culture. During his studies and stay in China, Silk was fascinated by Chinese cities. Bustling streets and lively crowds fueled his love for China. He realized the need for multilingual skills in globalization. While working, he often uses Mandarin to help his clients better understand the situation. On the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-Australian diplomatic relations, Silk said he will try his best to promote the long-term development of Sino-Australian friendship by playing an intermediary role.
