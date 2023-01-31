Home>>
50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: TikTok influencer OZbigbrother's China Story
OZbigbrother from Australia is a popular vlogger, and boasts a large number of followers on China’s social media platforms, TikTok in particular.
He now has a better understanding of Chinese culture, cuisine, language as well as its humor, through filming funny videos in Chinese that have gone viral.
The vlogger believes both Australians and Chinese are family-oriented and share a similar sense of humor, while their differences are conducive to promoting bilateral cultural exchanges. He shows that there is a path of cultural communication between the two countries.
