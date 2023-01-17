50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Former Australian diplomat Jocelyn Chey

January 17, 2023

In 1955, for the first time in Australia, the University of Sydney offered a pioneering Chinese course. Due to her passion for Asian languages and cultures, Jocelyn Chey took the class as an elective, starting a marvelous connection with China that would last for more than 60 years. She has successively served as Cultural Counselor in the Australian Embassy in China, Executive Director of the Australia-China Council, Commercial Minister in the Australian Embassy in China, Director of the China Branch of the International Wool Secretariat, and Australian Consul General in Hong Kong and Macao, among other posts. Now that she has retired, Chey is dedicated to researching and promoting Chinese culture. “For the past 50 years, Australia-China relations have undergone hardships, and today still faces many challenges. Strengthening and developing friendly cooperation between the two countries is beneficial for both sides. I am optimistic and confident in its future,” says Chey.

