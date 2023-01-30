50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Chinese music lover Lucy Jak-Lax's China Story

People's Daily Online) 15:45, January 30, 2023

Lucy Jak-Lax is an Australian singer and also a fan of Chinese music. She was exposed to and developed an interest in Chinese folk music while studying at Yunnan Normal University in southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

The young singer writes songs in Chinese about her dream of living in China. She enjoys performing songs in traditional Chinese costume, and it also brings her a lot of attention.

Her efforts have brought new possibilities to cultural exchanges between Australia and China, and inject positive energy into the bilateral friendship.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)