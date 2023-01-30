Home>>
50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Chinese music lover Lucy Jak-Lax's China Story
(People's Daily Online) 15:45, January 30, 2023
Lucy Jak-Lax is an Australian singer and also a fan of Chinese music. She was exposed to and developed an interest in Chinese folk music while studying at Yunnan Normal University in southwest China’s Yunnan Province.
The young singer writes songs in Chinese about her dream of living in China. She enjoys performing songs in traditional Chinese costume, and it also brings her a lot of attention.
Her efforts have brought new possibilities to cultural exchanges between Australia and China, and inject positive energy into the bilateral friendship.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- 50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Director of IAC Professor Han Jing
- 50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Former Australian diplomat Jocelyn Chey
- China-Australia relations at critical stage of turnaround: Chinese ambassador
- 50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Australian publisher Harold Weldon's China story
- 50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Chinese market expert Heidi Dugan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.