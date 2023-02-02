50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Professor Colin Mackerras

People's Daily Online) 15:53, February 02, 2023

Colin Mackerras is a fellow of the Australian Academy of the Humanities and a world-renowned sinologist. After graduating from university in 1964, he joined Beijing Foreign Languages Institute (now Beijing Foreign Studies University) as a lecturer and started his studies in Chinese culture and history.

In the half-century since then, Mackerras has devoted himself to studying China. He has visited the country nearly 70 times, and taught in Renmin University of China and several other institutes. His books China in Transformation: 1900-1949 and China’s Ethnic Minorities and Globalisation have helped Australian people gain a better understanding of the real China.

In September 2014, Mackerras was awarded the Friendship Award from the Chinese government. On Nov. 17, 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping specially mentioned Mackerras while addressing a joint sitting of both houses of the Australian Parliament. Mackerras believes that the diplomatic relationship between Australia and China is a good friendship, and one that both countries can benefit from.

