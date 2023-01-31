50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Chinatown busker Kieran Laws

People's Daily Online) 10:54, January 31, 2023

Kieran Laws, from Australia, engages in both teaching and music. He developed a strong interest in Chinese music after listening to Jay Chou’s songs, and spent two years in China from 2013.

Back in Australia, he began performing Jay Chou’s songs in Sydney’s Chinatown, which was met with great acclaim. He also uses Chinese to communicate with his students and their parents of Chinese background.

Laws believes his experience in China as well as Chinese culture have had a positive impact on him, and is looking forward to his future visits to the country.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)