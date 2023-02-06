50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Director of the Australia-China Relations Institute at University of Technology Sydney James Laurenceson

People's Daily Online) 15:38, February 06, 2023

James Laurenceson is the director of the Australia China Relations Institute at the University of Technology Sydney, and an economist.

He grew up in Brisbane in the 1970s, and reached out to various groups and communities after entering high school. During this time, he became interested in economics. Coincidentally, he wrote about Chinese economy in his 12th grade economics lesson homework, and has maintained a profound interest in the field ever since.

Laurenceson says that China is Australia’s most important trade partner. In 2021, Australian exports to and imports from China both reached record levels. Laurenceson suggests that both countries maintain stable relations to ensure that commercial ties between them thrive.

