China willing to work with Australia to boost businesses' confidence in cooperation: spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:01, February 10, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Australia to create a favorable environment for bilateral trade and investment and boost confidence of enterprises in both countries, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between China and Australia conforms to the common interests of the two peoples, said Shu Jueting, a spokesperson with the ministry, at a press conference.

China is also willing to exchange ideas on some technical issues that both sides care about and to find solutions benefiting both countries, Shu added.

China hoped that Australia could provide a fair, open and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest, Shu said.

When commenting on the virtual meeting between China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell, Shu said the meeting was an "important step" for both sides to bring bilateral economic and trade ties back on track.

Shu said that the Australian trade minister had accepted an invitation to visit China, and the two countries will maintain communications on the arrangements.

