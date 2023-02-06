50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Chinese Australian Scientist Dayong Jin

People's Daily Online) 15:30, February 06, 2023

Dayong Jin is a Chinese Australian scientist, and a fellow of the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering. He won the UNSW Eureka Prize for Excellence in Interdisciplinary Scientific Research (2015) and the Malcolm McIntosh Prize for Physical Scientist of the Year (2017). Jin is currently working at the University of Technology Sydney.

In the past six years, he has developed one of the top research institutes of the world from scratch. The institute is committed to the application of basic physics, photonics, and nanotechnology in biotechnology. Jin felt honored, highly recognized, and extremely encouraged by the awards he received, which motivated him to do more works in the future.

