Students enjoy traditional sports in Mengshan County, S China

Xinhua) 09:48, February 23, 2023

Students roll bamboo rings during a PE class at Xiayi Ethnic School in Mengshan County of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students play spinning tops during a PE class at Xiayi Ethnic School in Mengshan County of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students take part in a tug-of-war game during a PE class at Xiayi Ethnic School in Mengshan County of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A student plays spinning tops during a PE class at Xiayi Ethnic School in Mengshan County of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students practise throwing embroidered balls during a PE class at Xiayi Ethnic School in Mengshan County of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

