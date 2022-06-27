Students return to school in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 16:44, June 27, 2022

Students queue to enter a middle school in Beijing, June 27, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Students from primary to high school returned to campus in Beijing on Monday. Kindergartners will go back to school on July 4.

In early May, Beijing suspended in-person classes at local primary and middle schools to prevent COVID-19 infection risks.

