Senior high school entrance examination in Guangxi kicks off

Xinhua) 15:51, June 24, 2022

Students enter an exam site of the 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 24, 2022. The 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Guangxi kicked off on Friday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

