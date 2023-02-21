China issues Global Security Initiative Concept Paper Tue, supporting UN-led governance and rejecting hegemony
Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT
China issued a Global Security Initiative Concept Paper on Tuesday, elaborating on innovative core concept and principles, firmly supporting a UN-led governance structure and the UN's role in preventing war and forming peace: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang
Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT
China is ready to engage in bilateral and multilateral security cooperation with all countries, firmly upholding the consensus that "nuclear war cannot be won and must never fought" while rejecting an arms race and promoting the political settlement of hot spot issues: Qin
China will continue playing a constructive role in pushing forward dialogue and negotiation on the Ukraine crisis. We urge relevant countries to stop fanning the flames of war and provoking the claim that "today's Ukraine is tomorrow's Taiwan": Chinese Foreign Minister
