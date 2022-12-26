China to commit itself to cause of peace, development for humanity: FM

Xinhua) 08:51, December 26, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses a symposium on the international situation and China's foreign relations in 2022 via video link on Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said China will commit itself to the noble cause of peace and development for humanity on the new journey to build China into a modern socialist country in all respects.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the symposium on the international situation and China's foreign relations in 2022 via video link. The symposium was co-hosted by the China Institute of International Studies and the China Fund of International Studies in Beijing.

Wang said on the new journey, China will stay committed to its original aspiration and founding mission, and dedicate itself to pursuing human progress and world harmony.

"We will have a deep reflection on the future of humanity, devote ourselves to achieving rejuvenation and lasting greatness for the Chinese nation, commit ourselves to the noble cause of peace and development for humanity, and contribute to the grand cause of the continuation and transformation of the international system," Wang said.

China will stick to a Chinese path to modernization, not only creating a new form of human advancement, but also providing new choices for developing countries, and firmly support developing countries in exploring development paths suited to their national conditions and embarking on a fast track toward modernization at an early date, Wang said.

Wang said China will stay committed to peaceful development, never seek hegemony or expansion, oppose hegemonism and power politics of all forms and manifestations, defend the legitimate rights of its people and people of all countries to pursue peace and development, and make China's contribution to addressing deficits in development and security.

Noting that China will keep a global vision and stay committed to the noble cause of common good, Wang said China will follow the right approach in advancing the cause, promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and work for building an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity.

China will persist in high-standard opening-up, pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening-up, adhere to the right course of economic globalization, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation and the building of an open world economy, and create new opportunities for the world with China's own development, said Wang.

"We will stay committed to independence, seek partnership and dialogue instead of alliance and confrontation, decide our position on issues based on their own merits, pursue mutual respect, trust and benefit with all countries, and deepen and expand global partnerships featuring equality, openness and cooperation," he said.

China will also stay committed to dialogue between civilizations, respect the diversity and equality of civilizations, and advocate exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, Wang said. "We will promote the common values of humanity, and turn democracy and freedom from the political tools manipulated by a few people into the values shared by all mankind."

"We will stay committed to our fighting spirit, which is for the purpose of upholding principles and promoting justice," Wang said, adding that China's core interests must not be undermined, its sovereignty and territorial integrity must not be infringed upon, and the cause of national reunification and rejuvenation must not be disrupted. "This is a matter of pride and confidence for us as Chinese and is also a great sense of integrity of the Chinese nation."

